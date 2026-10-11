Audit flags irregularities in Rs 32L Chandigarh park project

An audit by the Director General of Audit (Central) has flagged several irregularities in the construction of concrete walking tracks in parks in Sectors 34, 35 and 43 at a cost of over Rs 32 lakh.

The audit report pointed out that water charges amounting to Rs 47,905 were not recovered from the contractor. It also noted that the contractor had not submitted material testing certificates and a programme chart for the execution of the work. Further, the site order book was missing from the records, and the completion report was not available for verification.

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According to the report, the work began on July 4, 2023, and was completed on September 25, against a stipulated period of three months.

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During a test-check of records at the office of the Executive Engineer, Horticulture Division No. 2, Chandigarh, for the period 2023-25, the audit identified several deficiencies.

Under the contract agreement, water charges at 1.5 per cent of the contractor’s bills were to be recovered. However, the audit found that Rs 47,905 had not been deducted from the running and final bills amounting to Rs 31,93,680. The report termed this as a loss to the Municipal Corporation.

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Material testing certificates missing

The contract agreement required material samples to be tested after the award of the work. However, the contractor had not submitted the required test certificates, raising concerns about compliance with contractual requirements and the quality of the materials used.

Programme chart not submitted

The contractor was required to submit an integrated programme chart within 15 days of the issuance of the letter of acceptance. The chart was to detail the work schedule, manpower, equipment and machinery required to complete the project. The audit found that no such chart had been submitted.

Site order book missing: The audit also found that the site order book, required to be maintained under Section 25.1 of the CPWD Works Manual, 2014, was not available in the division’s records.

The audit also noted that the completion report was not attached to the records produced for verification. The report said the completion certificate was required to establish that the work had been executed as per specifications and found satisfactory by the competent authority.