Audit General Punjab defeat Rock Rovers in hockey

The men’s team of Audit General Punjab defeated Rock Rovers Hockey Club (Master Team) 9-2 in a league match of the Chandigarh State Senior Men and Women Hockey Championships at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

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Deepak posted the opening goal for the Punjab team in the ninth minute of the game. Thereafter, Kawaljeet (14th minute), Sandeep (23rd minute) and Yuvraj (25th minute) scored for the side to make it 4-0. The club team found a dim hope, as Pawan scored a field goal in the 31st minute to reduce the margin at 1-4. However, Punjab players struck back-to-back with Gurman scoring a goal in the 41st minute, Deepak (43rd minute), Kawaljit (53rd minute), Deepak (56th and 59th minute). Pawan once again pulled a consoling goal for the club team in the dying minutes of the game.

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In other matches, AG Haryana defeated AG Punjab 3-2 and Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, humbled SGGSHC, Sector 26 (Red), 7-0. AG Haryana won their second league match of the day by defeating SGGSHC, Sector 26, 5-3.

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Meanwhile, the women’s team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Club, Sector 26, posted a 7-0 win over the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium team, Rock Rovers Hockey Club defeated SGGSHC-26 (Blue) 4-1 and KISCOE, Sector 42, defeated CHA, Sector 18, 2-0.