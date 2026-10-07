Audit raps MC for failing to recover Rs 70.41-cr ad dues

The Municipal Corporation has failed to recover advertisement fee amounting to Rs 70.41 crore from seven defaulting agencies, according to an audit report of the Director General of Audit (Central).

The audit pointed to inadequate enforcement of contractual provisions and a weak recovery mechanism on the part of the civic body, resulting in substantial municipal revenue remaining blocked and the risk of loss to the exchequer.

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According to the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, fees prescribed in the schedule for various types of advertisements are required to be paid in advance. In the case of newly exhibited advertisements and “sky-signs”, the fees are to be paid within 10 days of their display. A penalty equivalent to 25 per cent of the due fee is also applicable in case of delayed payment, apart from other action permissible under the law.

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During a test check of records, the audit found that the MC had allotted the operation and maintenance of public toilets to seven agencies on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The agencies were required to construct or renovate toilets on MC land and were provided advertisement space in return. They were required to pay licence fees as per the agreements as well as advertisement fees under the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954.

The audit revealed that the agencies had failed to deposit the advertisement fees within the prescribed time limits.

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Although the MC issued several notices to the agencies for recovery of outstanding advertisement fees, penalties, service tax and applicable interest, no effective recovery was made, the report said.

The audit noted that despite the dues remaining outstanding since the allotment of the works, the corporation failed to take strict measures such as cancelling contracts, blacklisting defaulting agencies and expeditiously recovering the dues.

According to the audit, the outstanding amount had accumulated to Rs 70.41 crore as of March 31.

The audit observed that the prolonged default indicated inadequate enforcement of contractual provisions and a weak recovery mechanism, resulting in the blockage of substantial municipal revenue.

In its response, the department concerned stated that proceedings for recovery of the outstanding amounts had been initiated under the Land Revenue Act and were being processed by the District Magistrate, UT Chandigarh.