DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Audit raps MC for failing to recover Rs 70.41-cr ad dues

Audit raps MC for failing to recover Rs 70.41-cr ad dues

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Chandigarh MC office at Sector 17. File photo
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation has failed to recover advertisement fee amounting to Rs 70.41 crore from seven defaulting agencies, according to an audit report of the Director General of Audit (Central).

The audit pointed to inadequate enforcement of contractual provisions and a weak recovery mechanism on the part of the civic body, resulting in substantial municipal revenue remaining blocked and the risk of loss to the exchequer.

Advertisement

According to the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, fees prescribed in the schedule for various types of advertisements are required to be paid in advance. In the case of newly exhibited advertisements and “sky-signs”, the fees are to be paid within 10 days of their display. A penalty equivalent to 25 per cent of the due fee is also applicable in case of delayed payment, apart from other action permissible under the law.

Advertisement

During a test check of records, the audit found that the MC had allotted the operation and maintenance of public toilets to seven agencies on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The agencies were required to construct or renovate toilets on MC land and were provided advertisement space in return. They were required to pay licence fees as per the agreements as well as advertisement fees under the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954.

The audit revealed that the agencies had failed to deposit the advertisement fees within the prescribed time limits.

Advertisement

Although the MC issued several notices to the agencies for recovery of outstanding advertisement fees, penalties, service tax and applicable interest, no effective recovery was made, the report said.

The audit noted that despite the dues remaining outstanding since the allotment of the works, the corporation failed to take strict measures such as cancelling contracts, blacklisting defaulting agencies and expeditiously recovering the dues.

According to the audit, the outstanding amount had accumulated to Rs 70.41 crore as of March 31.

The audit observed that the prolonged default indicated inadequate enforcement of contractual provisions and a weak recovery mechanism, resulting in the blockage of substantial municipal revenue.

In its response, the department concerned stated that proceedings for recovery of the outstanding amounts had been initiated under the Land Revenue Act and were being processed by the District Magistrate, UT Chandigarh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts