Auditoriums at 3 Chandigarh colleges lie shut amid delayed repairs

Auditoriums at three leading colleges of the city have remained shut for years due to their dilapidated conditions.

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The auditoriums at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11; and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, have remained shut allegedly due to incomplete upgradation by the UT Engineering Department.

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This has forced the authorities not to host any functions, award ceremonies and cultural programmes for young students. Recently, a portion of a multi-purpose hall at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, collapsed.

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The arena was already declared unsafe and closed for use by the UT Engineering Department. The auditoriums at other government colleges could face the same fate, if not given attention by the department. According to a 2023 communication, Rs 43.39 crore was approved for the upgrade work at four colleges. However, the condition of the auditoriums remains the same. “The auditorium has been shut since 2019 and the Engineering Department has been informed about carrying the work. Teams of the department had visited the site in the past, but the work had not been started,” said Nisha Aggarwal, Principal of the Sector 46 college.

Sector 11 college Principal Rama Arora said water had been dripping from the ceiling, forcing them not to hold any event at the auditorium.

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“The college has nothing to do with the construction work as it’s with the Engineering Department,” she said. Meanwhile, officials at the Sector 11 girls’ college didn’t comment on the issue. They, however, said the auditorium had been closed for all activities and the Engineering Department had been given regular reminders.

Meanwhile, the auditorium at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, which was built using modern technology, has been under renovation since heavy rains last September caused leakage in the ceiling. “The auditorium is under renovation, and will get a facelift. The work will be completed in the next two or three months. It has hosted many events, including those of Union Ministers in recent times,” said Binu Dogra, Principal of the college.

“As soon as the colleges send their revised requirements, the Engineering Department will start the process for the renovation of the auditoriums. A meeting will be called with the college authorities, and the same will be initiated soon. No auditorium at these colleges has been declared unsafe,” said CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh.