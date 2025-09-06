DT
Home / Chandigarh / August 26 House meet illegal, revoke transfer of V3 roads: Councillors

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:37 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
The MC office in Sector 17. File photo
Senior Deputy Mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty, Deputy Mayor Taruna Mehta and AAP councillor Prem Lata have written a letter to the UT Local Body Secretary-cum-Home Secretary demanding that the proposals passed in the 352nd General House meeting held on August 26 be cancelled.

Questioning the legality of the meeting, they stated that when the agenda related to the transfer of V3 roads was being discussed, the opposition councillors were forcibly driven out of the meeting without any reason. They said the councillors only wanted to exercise their right to vote, but the Mayor, violating the democratic process, directed that they be taken out of the meeting. They said similarly, the supplementary agenda associated with multi-storey group housing was also passed in the absence of the opposition councillors.

