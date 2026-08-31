August rain deficit deepens in Chandigarh, nights coolest in 16 years

Chandigarh received 249.2 mm rainfall in August 2026, a shortfall of 13% against the normal 284.8 mm for the month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisement

The 249.2 mm tally is a sharp reversal from last year, when Chandigarh recorded 308.5 mm — 8% above normal. This year’s -13% departure is the steepest August deficit since 2022, when rainfall fell 41% short of normal at 166.9 mm. In between, 2023 saw a marginal shortfall (-5%) and 2024 recorded a surplus (+23%).

Advertisement

The IMD’s own classification still rates the month “normal” — a category that covers departures between +19% and -19% from the long-period average.

Advertisement

The single wettest day of the month was August 19, when the city recorded 73 mm of rain — coinciding, notably, with the month’s coolest night.

While rainfall stayed within the “normal” band, temperature trends told a sharper story. The average maximum temperature for the month was 34.5°C, the second-highest since 2011, behind only 2014’s 35.2°C. The highest single-day maximum was 36.6°C, recorded on August 14.

Advertisement

Nights, however, ran the other way. The average minimum temperature for August 2026 was 25.2°C — the lowest recorded for the month in at least 16 years, edging below even last year’s 25.4°C. The lowest single-day minimum was 23.2°C, logged on August 19.

The IMD data shows no single-year record was broken on rainfall; several years — 2014 (41.2 mm), 2016 (150.5 mm) and 2021-22 (160-167 mm) — recorded steeper deficits. The historical high for August remains 2020’s 373.2 mm, and the all-time low for August rain over the past 16 years stands at 41.2 mm (-86% in 2014).

Telling numbers:

August rainfall: 2026 vs 2025 | 249.2 mm | 308.5 mm (+8% in 2025 vs normal; swing to -13% in 2026) | Steepest deficit since 2022 (-41%) | Last steeper deficit: -86% (2014)

Highest single-day rain: 73.0 mm (Aug 19)

Highest maximum temp: 36.6°C (Aug 14), 15-yr high: 37.5°C (2014)

Average maximum temp: 34.5°C, 2nd highest since 2011 (top: 35.2°C, 2014)

Lowest minimum temp: 23.2°C (Aug 19), 15-yr low: 22.1°C (2016)

Average minimum temp: 25.2°C, lowest since 2011

(SOURCE: IMD)