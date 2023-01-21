Dera Bassi: Aunt, husband booked for thrashing minor girl

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, January 20

The police have registered a case against the aunt (bua) and her husband for thrashing a 15-year-old minor girl at Borli village here.

According to ASI Kuldeep Singh, a case has been registered on a complaint filed by Akbari, a neighbour of the girl.

The police said after the death of the girl’s father, her mother solemnised second marriage. The victim now lives with her 17-year-old elder sister, her aunt and her husband. On January 18, the aunt hit the minor on the head with a stone lying in the yard. The couple allegedly tied her with a rope and locked her in the house.

Residents of the village rescued the girl and got her admitted to the hospital. Complaints were made on the childline helpline. A coordinator visited the spot and informed the police about the girl.

The police have registered a case against the aunt and her husband. Both have absconded, the police said.

