Dera Bassi: Aunt, husband booked for thrashing minor girl

Dera Bassi, January 20
The police have registered a case against the aunt (bua) and her husband for thrashing a 15-year-old minor girl at Borli village here.
According to ASI Kuldeep Singh, a case has been registered on a complaint filed by Akbari, a neighbour of the girl.
The police said after the death of the girl’s father, her mother solemnised second marriage. The victim now lives with her 17-year-old elder sister, her aunt and her husband. On January 18, the aunt hit the minor on the head with a stone lying in the yard. The couple allegedly tied her with a rope and locked her in the house.
Residents of the village rescued the girl and got her admitted to the hospital. Complaints were made on the childline helpline. A coordinator visited the spot and informed the police about the girl.
The police have registered a case against the aunt and her husband. Both have absconded, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...