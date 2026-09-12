Autism centre turns focus to adolescence, vocational skills

The Centre of Excellence for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Sector 79, Mohali, on Friday organised a programme on parenting adolescents with special needs, focusing on the physical, emotional and behavioural changes children undergo during adolescence.

Dr Chhayyaa Prasad, while interacting with parents, discussed several issues, including hormonal changes, altered sleep patterns, growing self-esteem and the need for adolescents to develop connections with peers. Parents were also apprised of changing behavioural patterns and ways to better understand and support their children during this phase.

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During the interactive session, parents shared their experiences and concerns. For many, access to assessment, specialist guidance and multiple therapies under one roof has brought greater clarity and support.

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A team from the Mohali Civil Hospital, including Senior Medical Officer (in-charge) Dr Parminder, Senior Medical Officer Dr Taranjot Kaur and Medical Officer Dr Manpreet Singh, said the hospital had voluntarily started exploring meditation and healing sessions for parents. Families welcomed the initiative but sought formal parenting-support groups and counselling as part of the programme.

The centre is currently providing services to around 240 children, with families travelling from across Punjab. It has also enrolled 16 families from abroad, including from Canada, Australia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

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Centre director Dr Navdeep Saini said MLA Kulwant Singh had donated Rs 1 crore to make the building operational. Contributions from NGOs and other organisations had also helped the centre function effectively.

The centre, however, is seeking support to operationalise its proposed vocational training facility in the basement. The facility was planned to help children and young adults acquire practical skills and remain gainfully engaged after formal schooling.