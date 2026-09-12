DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Autism centre turns focus to adolescence, vocational skills

Autism centre turns focus to adolescence, vocational skills

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Kulwant Singh addresses parents at a cente for autistic persons in Mohali on Friday.
Advertisement

The Centre of Excellence for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Sector 79, Mohali, on Friday organised a programme on parenting adolescents with special needs, focusing on the physical, emotional and behavioural changes children undergo during adolescence.

Dr Chhayyaa Prasad, while interacting with parents, discussed several issues, including hormonal changes, altered sleep patterns, growing self-esteem and the need for adolescents to develop connections with peers. Parents were also apprised of changing behavioural patterns and ways to better understand and support their children during this phase.

Advertisement

During the interactive session, parents shared their experiences and concerns. For many, access to assessment, specialist guidance and multiple therapies under one roof has brought greater clarity and support.

Advertisement

A team from the Mohali Civil Hospital, including Senior Medical Officer (in-charge) Dr Parminder, Senior Medical Officer Dr Taranjot Kaur and Medical Officer Dr Manpreet Singh, said the hospital had voluntarily started exploring meditation and healing sessions for parents. Families welcomed the initiative but sought formal parenting-support groups and counselling as part of the programme.

The centre is currently providing services to around 240 children, with families travelling from across Punjab. It has also enrolled 16 families from abroad, including from Canada, Australia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Centre director Dr Navdeep Saini said MLA Kulwant Singh had donated Rs 1 crore to make the building operational. Contributions from NGOs and other organisations had also helped the centre function effectively.

The centre, however, is seeking support to operationalise its proposed vocational training facility in the basement. The facility was planned to help children and young adults acquire practical skills and remain gainfully engaged after formal schooling.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts