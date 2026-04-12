Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds convocation

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, conducted its fifth convocation with enthusiasm and academic fervour. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of graduating students, celebrating their achievements and dedication.

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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami graced the occasion. The ceremony started with an academic procession, followed by shabad gayan, setting a solemn and spiritually uplifting tone for the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria congratulated the graduating students on their achievements and encouraged them to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance. He emphasised the importance of value-based and skill-oriented education in today’s rapidly evolving world.

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Kataria also paid tributes to the Chhote Sahibzade and called upon the students to carry forward the rich legacy of the Sikh Gurus in their lives.

Thirty-one scholars were awarded PhD degrees, while 616 students received their master’s and bachelor’s degrees. Twenty-seven meritorious students were also honoured with gold medals and distinctions in recognition of their academic excellence. The Governor’s Medal was conferred upon Taranjot Kaur (Department of English), Lovepreet Kaur (Department of History) and Harshdeep Singh (Department of Commerce and Management).

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In his address, vice-chancellor Prof Prit Pal Singh congratulated the graduates and highlighted the university’s remarkable progress. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, he emphasised the importance of education rooted in values, humility and service to humanity.

The ceremony also included the pledge by graduating students, reaffirming their commitment to ethical, responsible and professional conduct.