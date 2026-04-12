icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds convocation

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds convocation

article_Author
Tribune Photo
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, conducted its fifth convocation with enthusiasm and academic fervour.
Advertisement

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, conducted its fifth convocation with enthusiasm and academic fervour. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of graduating students, celebrating their achievements and dedication.

Advertisement

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami graced the occasion. The ceremony started with an academic procession, followed by shabad gayan, setting a solemn and spiritually uplifting tone for the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Kataria congratulated the graduating students on their achievements and encouraged them to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance. He emphasised the importance of value-based and skill-oriented education in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Advertisement

Kataria also paid tributes to the Chhote Sahibzade and called upon the students to carry forward the rich legacy of the Sikh Gurus in their lives.

Thirty-one scholars were awarded PhD degrees, while 616 students received their master’s and bachelor’s degrees. Twenty-seven meritorious students were also honoured with gold medals and distinctions in recognition of their academic excellence. The Governor’s Medal was conferred upon Taranjot Kaur (Department of English), Lovepreet Kaur (Department of History) and Harshdeep Singh (Department of Commerce and Management).

Advertisement

In his address, vice-chancellor Prof Prit Pal Singh congratulated the graduates and highlighted the university’s remarkable progress. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, he emphasised the importance of education rooted in values, humility and service to humanity.

The ceremony also included the pledge by graduating students, reaffirming their commitment to ethical, responsible and professional conduct.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts