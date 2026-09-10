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Home / Chandigarh / Auto driver gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor relative

Auto driver gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor relative

POCSO court verdict comes within 10 months; school’s good touch-bad touch session gave girl courage to speak up

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:14 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A good touch-bad touch awareness session at the girl’s school helped her recognise that the conduct was wrong, giving her the courage to inform her mother. Representative image/iStock
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The Fast Track Special POCSO Court, Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua, on Thursday convicted a 53-year-old auto driver of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. Non-payment of the fine will attract a further six months of simple imprisonment.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the victim’s mother had filed a complaint at the Women Police Station, Panchkula, in November 2025. The complaint stated that the accused, a close relative of the girl working as an auto driver, used to take her to school about an hour before scheduled time in 2023 and assaulted her during these journeys.

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The Women Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused immediately after the complaint. The investigation was conducted by ASI Kavita.

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How the case came to light?

A good touch-bad touch awareness session at the girl’s school helped her recognise that the conduct was wrong, giving her the courage to inform her mother, following which the complaint was lodged and legal proceedings initiated.

DCP Aditi Singh said child safety was a collective responsibility and appealed to parents and teachers to listen to children, educate them on good and bad touch, and take their concerns seriously.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said prompt investigation and effective prosecution ensured the victim was not made to wait unnecessarily for justice, and appealed to the public to report any instance of violence or exploitation against children or women to the police without delay.

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