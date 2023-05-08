Auto driver held for molesting minor in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 7
An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Kumar (29), a resident of Mani Majra.
The police said the victim’s family had hired the auto-rickshaw to ferry the seven-year-old girl to school and bring her back. The suspect allegedly molested the victim in the vehicle. On reaching home, the victim informed her mother, following which a complaint was filed with the police. A case under Sections 354 of the IPC and 10 of the POCSO Act has been registered at Industrial Area police station.
