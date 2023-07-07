Auto driver held for raping 60-year-old

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

A 60-year-old woman on her way to a temple in Saketri was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his accomplice. The police have nabbed the driver, identified as Arvind Kumar (48), while the second accused is at large. Arvind was produced before a court today, which sent him to two-day police remand.

The police said the victim was going to the temple on foot on July 3 when the accused offered her lift, saying they were headed towards the temple. The duo took the victim to a secluded place in the Kaimbwala forest area where they thrashed and raped her.

The accused fled the spot after the victim got unconscious. The police said the woman regained consciousness after almost eight hours and reached home. The police was informed and a case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

The auto driver is a resident of Kaimbwala. The victim identified him from his missing toe finger, which also led to his arrest. The police said the second accused had also been identified and raids were on to nab him.