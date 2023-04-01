Auto driver held for stealing customer’s bag containing Rs 2 lakh in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 31
In a major success, the local police solved the theft of a bag containing Rs 2 lakh within 72 hours by arresting an auto-rickshaw driver.
The suspect has been identified as Neeraj Saxena, a resident of Haripur village in Sector 7 here.
In a complaint to the police, Ramnath Kohli, a resident of Sector 11 here, said he was into car sale-purchase business in Mani Majra. On March 27, he was returning to his house while carrying a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and other documents. He said he had hired an auto owned by Neeraj Saxena. He said when they reached near the Sector 15-16 roundabout, the auto-rickshaw driver stopped the vehicle saying it had developed a technical snag and started pouring water on a tyre. He said suddenly a person took the bag from the auto and fled the site.
Kohli said he filed a complaint with the Sector 10 police post. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 5 police station.
The police arrested the suspect and recovered Rs 2 lakh from his possession. He was produced in court today, which sent him to judicial custody.
