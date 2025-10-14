DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Auto Expo woos visitors at CII Chandigarh fair

Auto Expo woos visitors at CII Chandigarh fair

Visitors drawn to dynamic mix of innovation, design

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
From compact city cars to luxury SUVs and rugged off-roaders, the Auto Expo Pavilion at the CII Chandigarh Fair 2025 turned into a magnet for automobile enthusiasts this weekend. Leading brands, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Isuzu and Force Motors showcased their latest models, each representing India’s evolving drive toward technology, performance and sustainability.

Visitors were drawn to a dynamic mix of innovation and design — from Maruti’s hybrid innovations and Mahindra’s powerful 4x4 SUVs to Hyundai and Kia’s connected mobility solutions with panoramic sunroofs and ADAS features. The rugged Isuzu V-Cross and Force Gurkha added adventure appeal with their bold builds and off-road prowess.

Combining power, comfort and cutting-edge safety, these vehicles reflected how India’s auto sector was rapidly steering into a smarter, more versatile future on wheels.

The pavilion not only showcased automotive excellence, but also demonstrated how manufacturers were evolving to meet consumer expectations, government regulations and the push toward alternative mobility solutions. From safety and sustainability to performance and design, the exhibit painted a vivid picture of how India was driving ahead — smartly and sustainably.

