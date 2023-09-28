Auto-rickshaw driver robbed of Rs 16,000

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 27

Two unidentified persons robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of Rs 16,000 near Adarsh Nagar in Dera Bassi on Tuesday night.

Praveen Kumar, the victim, said that he was on his way back home from Ambala when a tempo started tailing him. He was waylaid by the occupants of the tempo near Adarsh Nagar at around 8:30 pm. The miscreants smashed the windshield of his auto and struck him with a rod. One of the assailants grabbed his purse, which contained money, from the auto and fled the scene. An investigation is under way.

