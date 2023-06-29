Automobile dealers submit memo to Chandigarh BJP president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Due to uncertainty over EV policy in the city, the Federation of Automobile Dealers of Chandigarh held a meeting with city BJP president Arun Sood and submitted a memorandum of demands.

Members of the federation, during a meeting with Sood, expressed surprise that under the ‘Chandigarh Smart City’ plan, the UT Administration has introduced electric vehicles (EVs) in the city to make it a carbon neutral city. The policy has been implemented, but the big question is whether there is enough infrastructure to implement this scheme or not. The Administration has created a problem for the city residents by implementing the policy in haste without proper preparation.

Questions raised over decision Raising questions over the decision of the administration, federation president Ranjeev Dahuja said if petrol and diesel vehicles from other states continue to enter the city, how Chandigarh would become a carbon neutral city.

He said until vehicles coming from other states were not controlled on the lines of Delhi, this problem would not be solved.

The federation demanded that capping should be removed for registration of all categories of vehicles. Promote EVs through encouragement and positive awareness, not through unilateral prohibition and coercion. If there are any targets for vehicles in the EV policy, they should be indicative and in line with the national target.

Sood said he had already taken up this issue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Governor and hopes that this policy would be restructured soon till a suitable environment and infrastructure was created for EVs. Sood said he would soon meet the Administrator and try to solve this issue.