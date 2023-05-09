Awaiting April pension, PSEB retirees hold protest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

The Punjab School Education Board Employees Association and Board Office Retirees Association on Monday staged a protest alleging that they had not received the benefit for the month of April, while the salary of the employees was released late this month.

Employees' leader Parvinder Singh Khangura claimed that every year the board office spent Rs 100 crores on getting textbooks printed. The government was yet to reimburse the amount spent during the past many years, which led to a financial crisis in the education board.

Pensioners' leader Amar Singh Dhaliwal said due to non-payment of pension, there was a lot of restlessness among the retirees. It had become difficult for them to meet household as well as medical expenses.

Another leader, Gurmail Singh Maujewal, said due to the poor financial condition of the board office, medical bills of the retired employees were not being paid.