Awareness drive on alcoholism, drug abuse held for CTU staff

Awareness drive on alcoholism, drug abuse held for CTU staff

Pamphlets distributed for better understanding of alcoholism and drug abuse
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking employees attend an awareness programme.
To mark upcoming World Drug Abuse Day on June 26, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) organised a four-day awareness programme on alcoholism and drug abuse for its staff.

The drive was held in a phased manner from June 17 to 23 at CTU’s all depots and ISBTs in cooperation with the Chandigarh chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).

Bus drivers, conductors, technical and other staff participated in the interactive programmes. Pamphlets were distributed for better understanding of alcoholism and drug abuse.

Along with the staff, all the depot incharge interacted at Depot I, II, III and IV. Station supervisors of the ISBT-17 and ISBT-43 were also part of the sensitisation.

