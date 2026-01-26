Awareness drives mark Road Safety Month

As part of National Road Safety Month-2026, the Chandigarh Traffic Police is organising a series of traffic awareness campaigns and interactive sessions across the city to promote road safety and responsible driving.

Under the leadership of Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, UT Director General of Police, awareness sessions were conducted for IAF personnel and employees of JSW Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd to familiarise them with traffic rules, pedestrian safety and safe driving practices.

In collaboration with 94.3 My FM, the police also organised a day-long public awareness campaign at the Press light point and the Sector 10/11–15/16 Chowk. The initiative focused on pedestrian rights, lane discipline and strict adherence to traffic regulations. A key highlight of the campaign was RJ Jugni’s “L-Zebra Class”, which creatively emphasised the importance of zebra crossings and motorists’ responsibility towards pedestrians.

To draw public attention, a ‘Human Zebra Crossing’ was created at key junctions, conveying the message that zebra crossings are meant for pedestrians and not for parking vehicles. Commuters were urged to stop vehicles behind the stop line and avoid encroaching on pedestrian crossings.

Traffic officials also educated participants on important provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, its amendments and relevant driving regulations.

Police personnel reiterated their commitment to making city roads safer and appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules diligently, with the aim of reducing road accidents and fatalities.