DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Awareness drives mark Road Safety Month

Awareness drives mark Road Safety Month

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An awareness drive being conducted during the National Road Safety Month in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

As part of National Road Safety Month-2026, the Chandigarh Traffic Police is organising a series of traffic awareness campaigns and interactive sessions across the city to promote road safety and responsible driving.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, UT Director General of Police, awareness sessions were conducted for IAF personnel and employees of JSW Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd to familiarise them with traffic rules, pedestrian safety and safe driving practices.

Advertisement

In collaboration with 94.3 My FM, the police also organised a day-long public awareness campaign at the Press light point and the Sector 10/11–15/16 Chowk. The initiative focused on pedestrian rights, lane discipline and strict adherence to traffic regulations. A key highlight of the campaign was RJ Jugni’s “L-Zebra Class”, which creatively emphasised the importance of zebra crossings and motorists’ responsibility towards pedestrians.

Advertisement

To draw public attention, a ‘Human Zebra Crossing’ was created at key junctions, conveying the message that zebra crossings are meant for pedestrians and not for parking vehicles. Commuters were urged to stop vehicles behind the stop line and avoid encroaching on pedestrian crossings.

Traffic officials also educated participants on important provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, its amendments and relevant driving regulations.

Advertisement

Police personnel reiterated their commitment to making city roads safer and appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules diligently, with the aim of reducing road accidents and fatalities.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts