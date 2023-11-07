Awareness event on sexual harassment

Chandigarh, November 6
The State Legal Services Authority, UT Chandigarh, organised a legal awareness programme at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (2013) and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (2005) today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea
Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...