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Home / Chandigarh / Awareness events held across Tricity on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

Awareness events held across Tricity on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Members of the Blood Bank Society during an awareness programme at Panjab University on Thursday.
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Marking National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on Thursday, awareness programmes and donation camps were organised across the Tricity to highlight the life-saving importance of voluntary blood donation.

Awareness drive held at Panjab University

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At Panjab University, the Blood Bank Society hosted an engaging awareness programme at the Student Centre on Thursday.

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The awareness programme focused on inspiring young people to become regular donors through an interactive quiz, with winners receiving token prizes. Students enthusiastically took a pledge to donate blood by signing a dedicated pledge wall set up at the venue, with organisers noting an encouraging response from the campus community.

UT Administrator for voluntary blood donation

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Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria called upon citizens to transform voluntary blood donation into a sustained social movement during an event at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32).

Stressing the vital role of the younger generation, Kataria urged educational institutions, industries, social and religious bodies and NGOs to dispel common misconceptions and promote regular donation. He also administered a pledge to the youth, NGO representatives and participants.

During the ceremony, the administration felicitated various Tricity NGOs, regular donors supporting thalassemic children and families who donated the bodies of their deceased relatives to GMCH for medical teaching and training. Health Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Director Principal Prof Ravneet Kaur, Joint Director Dr Atul Dhakne, and Medical Superintendent Prof Vishal Guglani were among the dignitaries present.

60 units of blood collected

Adding to the day’s momentum, multiple blood donation camps were organised. A camp was held at the Blood Centre of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, in collaboration with the 13th and 51st CRPF Battalions, while another camp was set up by the CISF unit at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat.

Inaugurating the GMSH-16 camp, Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health and Family Welfare, UT, felicitated regular donors and thanked them for their invaluable contributions. A total of 60 units of blood were collected at the hospital camp.

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