Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

A three-day health awareness programme, Swasthya Raksha, based on Yoga and Ayurveda, is being held by Model Jail, Prison Department, especially for its women inmates.

This programme, which started today, will witness sessions of Yoga knowledge by faculty members of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health (GCYEH), Chandigarh. The Ayurveda sessions will be held by renowned speakers of Lokayurved Wellness Concept.