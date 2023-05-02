Mohali, May 1
The District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness programme on the occasion of International Labour Day at the office of Municipal Corporation, Kharar.
Baljinder Singh Maan, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, participated in the programme. He made the participants aware of the legislations enacted for the welfare of workmen and for the protection of their rights.
He also apprised them about free legal services for the workmen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’
Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...
Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court
CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August