Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

The District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness programme on the occasion of International Labour Day at the office of Municipal Corporation, Kharar.

Baljinder Singh Maan, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, participated in the programme. He made the participants aware of the legislations enacted for the welfare of workmen and for the protection of their rights.

He also apprised them about free legal services for the workmen.