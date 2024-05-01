Awareness programme organised

St Anne’s, Sector 32, Chandigarh

An awareness programme was organised at the school under the Girls India Project. Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist and IVF specialist from Indira IVF centre, Chandigarh addressed girl students from classes 6 to 8. Students from Government Model High School, Sector 28-C, also attended the interactive session.

Doon Public School, Panchkula

Buds ‘n’ Blooms, the kindergarten wing of the school, conducted ‘Reading Week’. The highlight of the event was a storytelling session where students had the opportunity to listen to captivating tales. A visit to the school library was also organised to promote a culture of reading.

St Xavier’s High School, P’kula

An inter-house declamation competition was held at the school. The participants mesmerised the students with their oratory skills. They expressed their views on the topics ‘The role of youth in bringing about social change’, ‘The benefits of learning from failure’ and ‘The importance of time management’.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised training workshops for teaching staff members. The first session ‘Ethics and Values Education’, conducted by resource person Suman Sharma, provided a comprehensive framework for reimagining and implementing ethics and values education in the school curriculum. The second session, conducted by Nidhi Sood and Mamta Kaushal, focused on test development and framing of competency-based question papers as per the NEP-2020.

PMLSD Public School, Chd

The school concluded its inaugural workshop on the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. The workshop, organised by the CBSE under the theme “Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education”, brought together esteemed educators and technology experts to explore the transformative potential of AI in modern pedagogy. Manjeet Jauhar, former principal, and Arun Masih, Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, were the resource persons.

DAV Public, Sec 39-D, Chd

A 30-member Student Council was formed in a special school assembly. On the occasion, all members were decorated with badges and ceremonial sashes. Principal Maninder Vohra congratulated the newly elected council and urged them to work hard for the development of the school.