Awareness programmes mark World TB Day

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 24

The Haryana State Tuberculosis Eradication Committee, in collaboration with Rotary Mid Town International, celebrated World Tuberculosis Day here today.

A cycle rally was organised on the occasion. It started from Chandigarh and culminated at Vatika Park in Sector 5 here. A street play was enacted at Vatika Park to spread awareness on TB. People were informed about TB symptoms like cough for more than two weeks, persistent fever, blood in sputum, loss of appetite

and weight. They were informed that TB treatment was free. People were made aware of the TB Toll free number 1800-11-6666.

Those present at the site got their photos clicked at a selfie stand made on the theme for this year, “Yes We Can End TB”.

A medical mobile van conducted a camp at Ashiana Complex, Abhaypur, where people were screened for TB, HIV, diabetes, etc.