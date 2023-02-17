 Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner : The Tribune India

‘Astonishing to believe’ all trees had cracks: Petitioner

Eucalyptus trees axed in Sector 9, Chandigarh. file



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The axing of 100 eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat today came under the judicial scanner, with a petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Among other things, the petition said it was “astonishing to believe” that the entire belt of trees had cracks and not a single one was in a fit condition to survive”.

The petition filed by Adityajit Singh Chadha, through senior advocate DS Patwalia with counsel Gauravjit Singh Patwalia and Lagan Kaur Sidhu, was placed before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli this afternoon. It is scheduled to come up for resumed hearing tomorrow.

Referring to news reports, the petitioner contended that the justification given by the authorities was that the trees were crack-ridden and posed a threat to the government building in the vicinity. A logical approach would have been to trim the trees for bringing them to a lower height to reduce the danger posed.

The petitioner added that the respondents were now initiating the axing of 100 more eucalyptus trees opposite the Punjab Police headquarters in Sector 9, without conducting detailed investigations regarding their health.

It was added that the UT Department of Forests and Wildlife had, vide orders dated July 22, 2022, formed a committee to receive applications for axing trees before conducting a detailed inspection to check its status and health and making specific recommendations along with detailed justification whether it was required to be pruned, pollarded, felled, transplanted or otherwise.

One of the questions of law before the Bench, the petitioner submitted, was whether “the axing of 100 eucalyptus trees without conducting detailed inspection of the status and health of the same and without making specific recommendations qua the same is in teeth of the order dated July 22, 2022, by the Department of Forests & Wildlife, Chandigarh?

