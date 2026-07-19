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Home / Chandigarh / Ayaan, Aayra win U-17 chess championship titles

Ayaan, Aayra win U-17 chess championship titles

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Ayaan Garg won the U-17 open category, while Aayra Singh bagged the title of the girls’ U-17 category during the Chandigarh U-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship, which concluded here today.

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Garga scored 4.5 points to win the first position, while Aaayra finished at the top with four points. Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi with four points came second in the open category and Jiaana Garg finished second with three points in the girls’ U-17 age group. The winners were awarded with cash prizes. Garg and Negi (open category) and Aayra and Jiaana (girls’ category) have been selected to represent Chandigarh in the National U-17 Chess Championship to be held in Jammu from September 28 to October 6. In the open category, Dishant Bansal also scored four points.

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In the girls’ category, Jiaana shared three points with Precious Bansal and Kamya Kumari, while Saanvi Aggarwal and Rishika Mishra scored 2.5 points each, and Vrenya Sharma, Anaisha and Bhavika Sood ended at two points each. Aradhya Arora, Chetanya Sharma, Aarna Sehgal, Hitvi Sikka and Muskan Abrol, all scored a point each.

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