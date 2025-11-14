Ayaan bags chess title

City’s Ayaan Garg has been officially awarded the FIDE Master (FM) title by the World Chess Federation (FIDE), marking a historic moment for the city’s chess community. Garg first earned the eligibility for the FM title by winning an individual gold medal at the 7th Western Asian Youth Chess Championship last year. According to FIDE regulations, gold medallists in this prestigious continental event are entitled to the FM title upon reaching a rating of 2100 or above.

Garg fulfilled this rating requirement in November, when he reached a peak of 2,131 following his performance at the 62nd National Chess Championship. There, he delivered a breakthrough performance — gaining 71 rating points, defeating one international master and drawing with another, finishing with a commendable 6.5 points. This remarkable showing propelled him past the 2100 rating mark.

