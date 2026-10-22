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Home / Chandigarh / Ayaan books semifinal berth

Ayaan books semifinal berth

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Ayaan Chandel returns a shot during a quarterfinal of the AITA Champions Series in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Ayaan Chandel registered a 6-0 6-4 victory over Trishir Dhawan in the boys’ U-16 singles quarterfinals of the AITA Champions Series at the Sector 10 Complex.

Charchit Boora outplayed Sarthak Jaglan 6-0 6-3 in straight sets. In the doubles event, the duo of Chandel and Boora won their quarterfinal fixture to enter the last-four stage.

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The boys’ Uder-12 singles event witnessed the biggest upset of the day when Haranjan Lamba stunned second seed Prithvi Joon with a 6-0 6-2 win to book the semifinal berth. Nikunj Arora eased past Angad Singh 6-1 6-3, third seed Aarav Goyal ended Jang Maan’s campaign 6-3 6-4 and Arnav Verma defeated Avitaj Mahi 6-2 6-2.

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Tanya defeated Avni 6-3 5-7 6-4 in the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, while Ekam defeated Japleen 6-3 6-2 and Japji sailed past Divnoor Kaur with a 6-1 6-1 victory. In the girls’ U-12 quarterfinals, Divnoor Kaur knocked out top-seeded Swastika 6-4 3-6 6-3. In other fixtures, Shanaya Banwait defeated Tishya 6-4 6-1, Ayana Singh cruised past Ruhi Punia 6-0 6-1, and Saumya ousted Mayra 6-3 6-2.

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