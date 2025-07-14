Ayaan emerges as chess champion

Ayaan Garg emerged as the champion in the Open category with 5.5 points and Medhansh Goyal clinched the top spot in the U-14 category with five points on the concluding day of the 14th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open & Children's Prize Money Chess Festival. Madhav Garg secured victory in the U-10 category with six points.

In the women's and girls' categories, Vanshika Yadv was awarded the Best Woman Player title in the Open category and Vaishnai bagged the same title in the U-14 category. Jiaana Garg earned the title of Best Girl Player in the U-10 category, and Inaayat Kaur was adjudged the Best Girl Player in the U-7 category. Lavit Kansl was honoured with the Best Boy Player award in the U-7 category.

As many as 232 players from various states in northern India, including 68 international-rated, participated in the tournament organised by the Chandigarh Chess Academy. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur awarded the winners.