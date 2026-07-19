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Home / Chandigarh / Ayaan in joint lead at open chess tourney

Ayaan in joint lead at open chess tourney

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Ayaan Garg along with Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi, Vivaan Mittal, Dishant Bansal and Atharv Singh Negi scored two points each to claim lead at the end of Round 2 on the opening day of the Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship.

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In the girls’ category, Aayra Singh, Jiaana Garg and Precious Bansal ended up leading with two points each.

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A total of 38 players are participating in the championship, which is being conducted by the Chandigarh Chess Association. The top two boys and girls each will be selected to represent Chandigarh at the national under-17 championship to be held in Jammu from September 28 to October 6.

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In the girls’ category, Aradhya Arora, Aarna Sehgal, Vrenya Sharma, Chetanya Sharma, Anaisha, Kamya Kumari and Bhavika Sood scored one point each, while Saanvi Aggarwal and Rishika Mishra scored 0.5 point each.

In the open category, Swastik Singhal and Gupta Vihaan Kamalkant ended the day with 1.5 points each, followed by Sukant Mohindra, Sahibek Singh Boparai, Aaryan Vashisht, Shashank Seshan, Tejas Rai Aggarwal, Pratyush Singh, Shreyash Singh, Lakshiv Mittal, Girik Gupta, Eshaan Saha and Jayant Atwal at one point each.

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