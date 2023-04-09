Ayaan leads in chess on Day 1

Chandigarh, April 8
Ayaan Garg claimed lead in the Open U-17 category by scoring three points on the opening day of the Chandigarh Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, here.
Vedant Garg ended his day on the second position with identical three points, while Swastik Singhal also scored three points to claim the third position.
In the Open U-13 event, Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi finished the opening day at podium position by scoring three points. Sidharth Bhargav claimed the second position and Vivaan Mittal claimed the position with three points each.
Adhiraj Singh Khehar scored three points to claim lead in the Open U-9 event, followed by Sambhav Garg at the second position with three points and Yajur Nayyar at the third position with 2½ points.
