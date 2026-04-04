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Home / Chandigarh / Ayaan wins Chandigarh chess championship

Ayaan wins Chandigarh chess championship

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:58 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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The winners of the Chandigarh State Chess Championship-2026 show their certificates and trophies on Sunday.
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Ayaan Garg played a round of 6.5 points to win the Chandigarh State Chess Championship-2026 at the Centre for Public Health, Panjab University, Sector 25, on Sunday.

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Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi claimed the second spot with six points and Amittej Kalia third with 5.5 points. Atharv Singh Negi with five points finished fourth.

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The local association has also picked four of them to represent Chandigarh at the National Chess Championship-2026 to be held in Uttar Pradesh from August 16 to 26.

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Meanwhile, Vihaan Kamalkant also ended the last round with five points, followed by the pack of Jayant Atwal, Shashank Seshan, Tejas Rai Aggarwal, Sahibek Singh Boparai, Dhruv Vats and Girik Gupta at 4.5 points each.

Abhinav Bansal, Prabhav Atwal, Ayan Bhardwaj, Shivansh Singla and Sidharth Bhargav scored four points each, while Eshaan Saha, Sarvesh Rana, Shivansh Sharma, Arshaan Singh and Shiven Grover scored 3.4 points each.

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Udyaansh Goyal, Reyansh Midha, Aarna Sehgal, Rishika Mishra, Aradhya Arora, Jiaana Garg, Sumukh Bansal and Manya Gupta scored three points each, while Manit Mahajan and Darnivaj Singh score 2.5 points each. Geetansh Soni, Reya Verma and Saksham Verma scored 2.5 points each, and Yaksh Kataria 1.5 points. Dintej Kang, Aadvik Thakur and Rajvinder Singh got one point each.

Manbir Singh, president Chandigarh Chess Association, and Dr Vipnesh Bhardwaj, former honorary secretary, All India Chess Federation, awarded the winners.

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