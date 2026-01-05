Ayaan wins state chess championship in Chandigarh

Ayaan Garg won the Chandigarh State FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Championship by scoring 8.5 points. The event concluded today at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27.

Sukant Mohindra scored seven points to claim the second position in the rapid category. Both Garg and Mohindra have been selected to represent Chandigarh at the National Rapid Chess Championship to be held in Tripura from February 22 to 25.

In the Blitz Championship, Garg again excelled by winning the top position by scoring 8.5 points. Pardeep Singh Negi finished second with eight points. Both players have also been selected for the national championship. Garg and Prabhav Atwal were given “Award of Honour” for their achievements.

In the rapid event, the pack of Amittej Kalia, Amogh Agrawal, Dishant Bansal, Swastik Singhal, Lakshiv Mittal, Pratyush Singh ended third by scoring 6.5 points each, followed by Shashank Seshan, Shivansh Singla, Aaditya Pajni and Tejas Rai Aggarwal (six points each). In the Blitz event, Dishant Bansal, Anubhav Tuknayat, Shashank Seshan, Vivaan Mittal, Amogh Agrawal and Lakshiv Mittal — all scored six points each, followed by Rohan Gupta, Amittej Kalia and Prabhav Atwal (5.5 points).