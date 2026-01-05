DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Ayaan wins state chess championship in Chandigarh

Ayaan wins state chess championship in Chandigarh

Sukant Mohindra scored seven points to claim second position

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players in action during the chess tournament in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Ayaan Garg won the Chandigarh State FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Championship by scoring 8.5 points. The event concluded today at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27.

Advertisement

Sukant Mohindra scored seven points to claim the second position in the rapid category. Both Garg and Mohindra have been selected to represent Chandigarh at the National Rapid Chess Championship to be held in Tripura from February 22 to 25.

Advertisement

In the Blitz Championship, Garg again excelled by winning the top position by scoring 8.5 points. Pardeep Singh Negi finished second with eight points. Both players have also been selected for the national championship. Garg and Prabhav Atwal were given “Award of Honour” for their achievements.

Advertisement

In the rapid event, the pack of Amittej Kalia, Amogh Agrawal, Dishant Bansal, Swastik Singhal, Lakshiv Mittal, Pratyush Singh ended third by scoring 6.5 points each, followed by Shashank Seshan, Shivansh Singla, Aaditya Pajni and Tejas Rai Aggarwal (six points each). In the Blitz event, Dishant Bansal, Anubhav Tuknayat, Shashank Seshan, Vivaan Mittal, Amogh Agrawal and Lakshiv Mittal — all scored six points each, followed by Rohan Gupta, Amittej Kalia and Prabhav Atwal (5.5 points).

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts