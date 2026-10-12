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Home / Chandigarh / Ayesha, Abhinav win carrom junior titles

Ayesha, Abhinav win carrom junior titles

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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A carrom match in progress on Sunday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Ayesha of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, and Abhinav Sharma of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, won the girls’ and boys’ junior singles’ title, respectively, at the 35th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament.

In the girls’ junior final, Ayesha defeated Aashia 21-0 21-0. In semifinals, Ayesha outclassed Mudra 19-4 21-0, and Aashia defeated Khushi Aggarwal 4-3 17-1. Abhinav Sharma won the boys’ junior title by defeating Alfaiz in a three games contest 15-1 0-15 12-10. Abhinav defeated Arnav Bahuguna 7-6 12-9 in semis, while Alfaiz recorded a comeback 4-21 10-5 6-1 win over Anish Kumar.

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In the men’s quarterfinals, Himanshu Shekhar defeated Shoyab 25-2 25-16, Aman Batra ousted Keshav Tushar 22-6 25-0 and Gopal Kakkar defeated Abhinav Sharma 25-0 18-13.

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In the boys’ sub-junior quarterfinals, Advik defeated Mohammed Umar 11-0 0-5 8-4, while Aarush Yadav defeated Priyansh Mittal 18-0 12-1. Adhiraj Sood defeated Mohammed Hamza 11-0 10-3 and Mohammed Armaan ousted Shivansh Tushar 11-6 2-1. Ayesha cleared the women’s quarterfinals by defeating Divya Bharti 25-0 25-4 and Maryam ousted Shayna Parveen 25-0 25-0. Sangini Mamgain also moved ahead by defeating Kavita Gupta 25-0 25-0 and Vaidhavi Mamgain blanked Aashia 25-0 25-0.

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