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Home / Chandigarh / Ayesha blanks Meenal, enters carrom semis

Ayesha blanks Meenal, enters carrom semis

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A player takes the strike at the Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament on Saturday.
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Ayesha outplayed Meenal Sood 21-0 21-0 to enter the girls’ junior semifinals on the opening day of the 35th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.

The tournament is being organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association.

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Mudra defeated Kavya Verma 17-0 10-3, while Khushi Aggarwal ousted Samaira Madaan 19-0 21-3. In the last quarterfinal, Aashia outplayed Drspreet Kour 13-0 20-0. In the pre-quarterfinals, Kavya defeated Tvisha Singla 15-0 11-4, Smaira beat Advika 12-0 9-0 and Drspreet faced a tough residence from Gurleen before recording a 7-8 12-0 9-0 win.

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Arnav Bahuguna moved into the boys’ junior semis by defeating Shivansh Tushar 17-5 7-11 16-0. Abhinav Sharma defeated Shoyab 10-7 15-5 and Alfaiz managed to outplay a tough challenge by Inderjit Singh 15-16 6-4 16-5. Anish Kumar won his quarterfinal in a similar fashion by defeating Keshav Tushar 8-5 0-18 7-6.

In the men’s singles first round, Amit Bahadur defeated Asit K Jena 25-5 22-2 and Tejinder Singh ousted Deepak Bansal 25-5 17-23 25-0. Aman Batra moved into the next round by defeating Alfaiz 17-14 25-13 and Keshav Tushar defeated Jagabandhu Samal 23-8 23-0. Anish Kumar also moved ahead by defeating Deepanshu Ranjan 25-5 25-8. In the women’s pre-quarter finals, Maryam defeated Khushboo 25-0 25-0, Kavita Gupta ousted Meghna Gupta 25-0 25-3 and Aashia defeated Priyanka Pradhan 18-7 24-7.

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In the opening round of the boys’ singles sub-junior category, Agam Tusam defeated Rivansh Puri 9-4 8-0, Aarav Sharma recorded a comeback 8-0 0-6 2-1 win over Aryamann, Mohammed Umar defeated Mohammed Affan Ansari 12-0 12-0 and Priyansh Mittal defeated Prince 16-1 21-2. In the girls’ sub-junior event, Khushi Aggarwal moved into the quarterfinals by defeating Advika 21-0 21-0 and Meenal Sood defeated Mahira Walia 14-0 10-0. Samaira Madaan easily defeated Manisha 11-0 10-0 and Shanaya defeated Gurleen Kaur 7-0 4-10 4-0. Mudra defeated Tvisha Singla 11-9 15-0.

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