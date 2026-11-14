Ayush shines with all-round show in cricket league

Chandigarh cricketer Ayush Sikka, while captaining the Rajasthan Frontiers in Season 1 of the Salaam Tiranga Cricket League (STCL), bagged laurels.

In the three matches, Sikka excelled in batting, bowling and fielding, earning the second spot on the tournament’s Most Valuable Player list.

He scored a total of 171 runs and took six wickets across the three matches. Additionally, he delivered an outstanding performance in the field and took four catches. Against Uttar Pradesh Dhurandhar, he scored 49 runs off 44 balls and claimed 3/28. He remained in top form against Punjab Falcons, scoring 83 off 43 balls, featuring eight fours and three sixe and taking two wickets. Against Haryana Lions, Sikka scored 39 off 34 balls and took 1/5. Beyond his leadership, he consistently elevated his own performance, providing significant strength to his team.

UT announces squads for cricket tournaments

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The UTCA Chandigarh has selected the local women’s U-23 team for the upcoming T20 Trophy, scheduled to be held in Trivandrum (Kerala). Palak Rana will lead the 15-member Chandigarh squad. The team will open its campaign against Vidarbha on November 14, followed by a clash against Haryana on November 15. The team will take on Uttarakhand on November 17, Pondicherry on November 19 and Chhattisgarh on November 21.

The 15-member squad comprises of Deepti Walia, Divniddi Sandil, Guhnaaz Grewal, Mannu Sharma, Palak Rana (Captain), Parul Saini, Parushi Prabhakar, Poorvi Singh, Sarah, Tanishqa Rana, Twinkle Pathak, Yashika Sawhney, Tarunika, Smayra Thakur and Hitanshi.

The local association also selected boys’ U-16 team for the Vijay Merchant Trophy Elite Group. They left for Shivamogga, Karnataka, to participate in the Vijay Merchant Multi-Day Trophy Elite Group tournament. The 15-member squad is captained by Vedansh Kalkhanday and will face five opponents in the league stage, with its campaign beginning against Haryana from November 14 to 16. The team will later take on Gujarat from November 19 to 21, Hyderabad from November 25 to 27, Odisha from November 30 to December 2 and Uttar Pradesh from December 6 to 8.

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The 15-member Chandigarh squad includes Aarul Gaur, Anay Ojha, Harshil Aggarwal, Kartik Singh, Khushraj Sehgal, Rishab Tiwari, Ryaan Kalta, Tejaspreet Singh, Aditya Malik, Rayaan, Ryan Arora, Ekamdeep Singh, Shivansh Chaudhary, Kanha Rathore and Vedansh Kalkhanday (captain).

TiE meet from Nov 20

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Chandigarh announced the 7th edition of the much-awaited TiE Chandigarh Cricket League (TCCL) under the theme “From Boardrooms to Boundaries - Celebrating the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Since 2016”. The tournament will be played over six days on November 20 to 29, at Launching Pad Cricket Academy, Mohali. A total of 16 teams representing TiE Chandigarh member organisations will participate in this edition. The participating teams include Innovative Incentives, TechPrastish, Beesolver Technology, Talentelgia, Softtrix, Signicent, Signity, Conversion Perk 9, Appsmartz, Unify Group, Amaze Conference, Master Trust, IDS Infotech, 42 Works, Webguruz Tech and CS Soft Solutions.