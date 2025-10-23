Babla hears civic issues raised by Sec 35 residents

MayorHarpreet Kaur Babla held an interactive meeting with the residents of Harmony Homes, Sector 35-A at House No. 353 this evening.

Residents shared their concerns, suggestions and aspirations regarding basic amenities and civic infrastructure in the sector. Issues discussed included water supply, sanitation, street lighting, waste management, and other municipal services.

Babla gave a patient hearing to the residents and assured them of swift action on matters pertaining to the MC. She further committed to taking up non-MCC-related concerns with the Chandigarh Administration for timely resolution.