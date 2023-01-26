Back in action

Chandigarh, January 25
After a lull of 10 months, swimming has made a comeback at the Sector 23 all-weather pool. Owing to repairs, the pool had remained shut since last April.
National and state players besides trainees are allowed to practise from 6 am to 8 am and 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
For non-students, the time slot is from 8 am to 10 am and from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...