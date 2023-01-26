Back in action

Chandigarh, January 25

After a lull of 10 months, swimming has made a comeback at the Sector 23 all-weather pool. Owing to repairs, the pool had remained shut since last April.

National and state players besides trainees are allowed to practise from 6 am to 8 am and 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

For non-students, the time slot is from 8 am to 10 am and from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari