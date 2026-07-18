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Home / Chandigarh / Back-to-back stirs choke roads in Fatehgarh Sahib

Back-to-back stirs choke roads in Fatehgarh Sahib

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers hold a protest in Fatehgarh Sahib.
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The district headquarters here witnessed a day of protests as sanitation workers, members of the pensioners’ association and the Krantikari Kisan Union staged separate demonstrations, leading to traffic congestions and inconvenience to commuters.

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The largest gathering was led by sanitation workers engaged by municipal councils across the district. They have been on an indefinite strike for the past 10 days.

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After taking out a protest march through the town, the workers assembled outside the DC’s office, raised slogans against the Punjab Government and burnt an effigy.

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Union leaders alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government had failed to regularise contractual workers or address their long-pending demands. Members of the pensioners’ association also held a dharna at the same venue, demanding the release of pending financial benefits and the implementation of related commitments.

Meanwhile, activists of the Krantikari Kisan Union demonstrated outside the SSP office and submitted a memorandum over the rising incidents of theft in the district.

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The union alleged that thefts of livestock, household valuables, transformers, cables and farm equipment had increased sharply.

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