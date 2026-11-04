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Home / Chandigarh / Back ‘vote chori’ claims with evidence: Anurag to Opposition

Back ‘vote chori’ claims with evidence: Anurag to Opposition

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Anurag Thakur addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the “vote chori” allegations, defending the Election Commission’s electoral roll revision exercisewhile urging the Opposition to present evidence instead of creating distrust in democratic processes.

Addressing reporters at Kamalam, the BJP office in Sector 33 here, Thakur alleged that the Congress lacked a coherent vision and was spreading confusion beyond its party ranks, especially among India’s youth.

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“Young citizens deserve reliable information, constitutional literacy and serious policy debate rather than politically charged narratives that could damage trust in democratic processes,” he said.

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Thakur said India’s youth should be able to distinguish documented irregularities from political assertions rather than be drawn into an atmosphere of perpetual suspicion.

Thakur recalled that intensive electoral roll revisions were also undertaken during 1952–1956, when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of the country.

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Referring to the 12 previous SIR exercises, he questioned why Gandhi now opposed a mechanism with roots in his great-grandfather’s era.

He stressed that electoral roll revision was conducted by the independent Election Commission, and was not instituted by any political party.

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