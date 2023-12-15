Badh Majra kids tread slushy path to literacy

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 14

An indifferent village panchayat, a helpless colony head, callous civic bodies and Education Department officials have all failed the children of Badh Majra who wade through a 100m stretch of slush and sewage water twice a day on their way to Government Middle School.

It is the shortest route to the school from the Badh Majra colony, an underprivileged area, from where a majority of students come to study here. “If we take the main road, it makes it around one-and-a-half km longer,” students said.

“Our shoes and dress get soiled daily even before we enter the school,” children said apologetically. When a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler passes through it, the splashes from their wheels leave the kids helpless.

During the election time, the school doubles up as the polling station in the area.

“The village panchayat does not feel the pain of children and colony residents,” said Sushma Rani, a colony resident.

The village pond, “Tobaa” as they call it, reeks of stench and is overflowing with rainwater and sewage from village and nearby shanties. Heavy rain recently filled it to the brim, virtually making it impossible to tread alongside.

Residents and women who tip-toe on the strategically placed bricks on the pathway said it had been almost two months that the sewage, rainwater was stagnant here.

Garbage can be seen everywhere but no one knows who throws it. “Truckloads of constructions debris were dumped here sometime back. Dengue season has come and gone but the situation here is as it is,” said a social worker, pointing towards a spot near the pond.

Ironically, the Badh Majra colony sarpanch and Badh Majra village sarpanch disown the responsibility even though they cross it daily.

The colony sarpanch, Jagdish, said the area fell under the village sarpanch. According to village sarpanch, Amrik Singh, there is no path here in the land records. The matter is also in the knowledge of the BDPO, but he cites funds crunch.

Their daily woe Our shoes and dress get soiled daily even before we enter the school. — Students

#Mohali