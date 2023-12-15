Badh Majra kids tread slushy path to literacy

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, December 14
An indifferent village panchayat, a helpless colony head, callous civic bodies and Education Department officials have all failed the children of Badh Majra who wade through a 100m stretch of slush and sewage water twice a day on their way to Government Middle School.
It is the shortest route to the school from the Badh Majra colony, an underprivileged area, from where a majority of students come to study here. “If we take the main road, it makes it around one-and-a-half km longer,” students said.
“Our shoes and dress get soiled daily even before we enter the school,” children said apologetically. When a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler passes through it, the splashes from their wheels leave the kids helpless.
During the election time, the school doubles up as the polling station in the area.
“The village panchayat does not feel the pain of children and colony residents,” said Sushma Rani, a colony resident.
The village pond, “Tobaa” as they call it, reeks of stench and is overflowing with rainwater and sewage from village and nearby shanties. Heavy rain recently filled it to the brim, virtually making it impossible to tread alongside.
Residents and women who tip-toe on the strategically placed bricks on the pathway said it had been almost two months that the sewage, rainwater was stagnant here.
Garbage can be seen everywhere but no one knows who throws it. “Truckloads of constructions debris were dumped here sometime back. Dengue season has come and gone but the situation here is as it is,” said a social worker, pointing towards a spot near the pond.
Ironically, the Badh Majra colony sarpanch and Badh Majra village sarpanch disown the responsibility even though they cross it daily.
The colony sarpanch, Jagdish, said the area fell under the village sarpanch. According to village sarpanch, Amrik Singh, there is no path here in the land records. The matter is also in the knowledge of the BDPO, but he cites funds crunch.
Their daily woe
Our shoes and dress get soiled daily even before we enter the school. — Students
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...