Badminton c’ship: Triple delight for Anupriya, Rijul

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Anupriya and Rijul excelled in the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship as they won three titles each at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here today. Uday Rana and Divyansh won two titles each.

On the concluding day, Anu won the girls’ U-15 title by overpowering Tanishka Nandal (22-20, 21-12), whereas Rijul Saini defeated Shagunpreet Kaur (21-11, 14-5) (conceded). In the boys’ U-13 final, Aarush Sharma recorded a comeback (16-21, 21-13, 21-10) win over Tusya Nakra, whereas Ridhima Saini won the girls’ U-13 final by defeating Shubhangi Chaudhary (21-9, 21-18).

In the boys’ U-15 final, Uday defeated Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (21-19, 21-15). In the boys’ U-17 final, Krishna Sharma overpowered Piyush Chauhan (21-9, 21-13). The pair of Divyansh and Uday Rana won the boys’ U-15 doubles title by defeating Aditya Kohli and Suryansh Raghav (21-15, 24-22). Akul and Vaibhav Mehra lifted the boys’ U-17 doubles title by defeating Atishya Saxena and Piyush Chauhan (17-21, 21-12, 21-17).

Sector 38 trainees shine

Trainees of the Sector 38 Sports Complex bagged maximum medals in this championship. The trainees won nine gold medals, seven silver medals and 13 bronze medals. TSBA trainees bagged the second position by winning seven gold, three silver and one bronze medals. Kanwal Thakar Singh, former national champion and Arjuna Awardee, gave away the prizes to the winners. Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, said the city teams for the forthcoming National Badminton Championship (U-13, U-15, and U-17) would now be selected on the basis of performance of players in this championship.