Badminton meet begins tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

The District Badminton Association, under the aegis of the Haryana Badminton Association, will organise Yonex Sunrise Ashwani Gupta Memorial 55th Haryana State Senior Badminton Championship - 2022 at the Sector 3 Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex from August 18 to 21.

As many as 360 players from all over Haryana will participate in the championship, which will be conducted in the seniors and juniors (U-19) categories.

State players Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya and Devika Sihag will be in action during this championship. During this championship, the organisers will select the state team to participate in the North Zone Badminton Championship to be held in Jammu from September 8 to 11.

Shuttlers to represent India

Three players - Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya and Devika Sihag – were recently selected to represent the nation in the Junior World Cup to be held in Spain in October. All three shuttlers cleared the trials held at Raipur from August 12 to 15.

#Panchkula