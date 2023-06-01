Badminton meet from June 8

Chandigarh, May 31
Chandigarh Sports Department will organise a four-day open badminton championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex from June 8 in the singles category on a knock-out basis for boys and girls aged 6-9, 9-11, 11-13 and 13-15. Entries can be confirmed before June 5 and forms downloaded from http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in or collected from coaching centres of Sector 7, 34, 38, 50 and 56.
