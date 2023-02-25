Badminton Meet: Suraj Singh Parihar, Bhavna Gupta enter mixed doubles semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Suraj Singh Parihar and Bhavna Gupta of Chhattisgarh defeated Kameshwar Puri and Rajni Sharma (15-5, 15-13), while Phalgooni Chakma and Shreya Rawat of Assam beat Varun Kumar and Varnika Singh of Uttar Pradesh (15-14, 15-14) in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event of the 15th All-India Police Badminton Championship here today.

In the other matches, Bikram Kumar and Basanti Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir defeated Manoj Thakur and Nivedita Kukreti of Uttarakhand (15-7, 15-2) and Manish Srivastava and Gaitri Devi of SSB beat Sanjay Kumar Gunyal and Katyayni S Pande of ITBP (15-9, 15-9).

In the women’s singles 50 semi-finals, Sudharani KS of Karnataka beat C Padmini of CRPF (21-8, 21-8), while N Janaki of Tamil Nadu defeated Honey Koli of IB (21-9, 21-7).