Home / Chandigarh / Badona Kalan-Samlehedi road construction begins

Badona Kalan-Samlehedi road construction begins

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:25 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma inaugurated the long-awaited road construction project from Badona Kalan to Samlehedi. The road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.56 crore and is expected to be completed within six months.

Once completed, the road will significantly improve connectivity between villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the road will not only enhance access between rural areas but also contribute to the overall development of the region. She emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is continuously working in the interest of the public, and this project is a reflection of that commitment.

Local residents welcomed the announcement and described the new road as a major relief for the area.

