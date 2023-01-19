Bag containing Rs 2.74L snatched at Dera Bassi

Mohali, January 18
Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a bag containing 2.74 lakh, six mobile phones and several ATM cards from two employees of a private firm on the Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi today.
Vinod and Sundar, employees of the Alco liquor factory on the Behra road, said they encashed a cheque at the bank in the afternoon and were coming back on a bike. On the way, they stopped at the Gulabgarh road near the Ramlila ground for a while. When they reached near the gate of GBP Rosewood Colony, two bike-borne youths came from behind and snatched the bag. It contained Rs 2.74 lakh, six mobile phones of labourers and six ATM cards with passwords written on them,” they stated.
After receiving information, the police visited the spot and started investigation. The footage of CCTV cameras of the bank is being examined, said the police.
