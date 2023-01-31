Bag containing jewellery, cash worth Rs 9L stolen

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 30
The wedding ceremony of a Chandigarh-based family turned sour when their bag containing cash and jewellery worth about Rs 9 lakh was stolen at a marriage palace of Sirhind on Friday. The police have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident, which shows a girl, carrying the bag, flee on a bike with her accomplice.
ASI Manjit Singh said Rita Rani of Chandigarh reported that the marriage ceremony of her son Manish was being solemnised at the Rana Heritage marriage palace in Sirhind. In the afternoon when the “jaimala” ceremony was taking place, the bag, which he kept on the stage, was stolen. It contained jewellery, cash worth Rs 9 lakh and an iPhone. .
