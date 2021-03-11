Bail for man accused of aiding shooters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

The court granted bail to Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhaddi, who was arrested by the Chandigarh Police in the murder case of Gurlal Singh Brar.

Dhaddi was arrested along with Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, on the charge that they provided a motorcycle to the shooters on which they sped away after the alleged shooting.

Gurlal Brar, brother of gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide, was killed by alleged members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of the City Emporium Mall in the Industrial Area on October 10, 2020.

On August 5, the court had granted bail to Geeta.

Dhaddi’s counsel Gurbir Singh Sandhu argued before the court that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He said the accused had no link with the alleged incident and the motorcycle also did not belong to the accused.

Sandhu argued that complainant Vikas Tiwari did not support the prosecution theory. He said Vikas stated that he did not know on which motorcycle the shooters came and neither he ever joined the proceedings when the alleged motorcycle was recovered by the police from an orchard in Sector 28.

The police had registered the case on the statement of Vikas Tiwari, who had stated that on the night of October 10, 2020, he saw two persons carrying pistols in their hands coming on foot from the Centra Mall side and started firing upon a person sitting in a Fortuner car parked outside the City Emporium Mall. He had stated that after firing six-seven shots, they walked ahead and fled on a motorcycle being driven by another person. Vikas was deputed as a driver for the valet parking at PlayBoy Club, which is situated in the mall.